‘Futurama’ returns for a one-off, 42-minute podcast episode

The new radio play will reunite Fry, Bender, Leela, Professor Farnsworth, Zoidberg, Amy and Hermes as they try to stop Klaxxon, a being made up of soundwaves from, wait for it, podcasts from the 21st century. The Planet Express team meets the evil creature on a routine mission to the deleted file planet, Junkleon 7.

"Last year I cornered two fine gentlemen--Matt Groening & David X. Cohen--and pitched the idea of doing a new Futurama episode as a podcast/radio play because it's one of my favorite things and I need more of it," said Nerdist's Chris Hardwick in a statement. "Today I am drooling with unfiltered joy to say that a) it's actually happening, b) I got to voice the villain (Klaxxon), and c) I'm a freaking head in a jar in Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, a game I've been feverishly playing since it came out. Galaxies of thanks to Matt, David and TinyCo for acquiescing to the maniacal ravings of a well-meaning fanboy."