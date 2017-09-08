Here's a full-length look at SpaceX's spacesuit

Elon Musk dropped a carefully cropped look at the SpaceX suit for astronauts on his Instagram a couple of weeks ago, and came back with a more revealing picture today. Modeled in front of the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft, it gives a better idea of what we might be able to expect. It's far sleeker than what we've seen in use from NASA until now, and as Musk noted previously, it apparently actually works.
The flexible, padded joint areas look like they'll give wearers a good range of motion, while the boots are relatively lightweight. That's not surprising since, as TechCrunch notes, these are for use while inside the Dragon capsule or transferring to other vehicles where the environment is pressurized, not a long walk in the cold vacuum of space. There's no word on when we'll get our next pre-Mars trip fashion show, so enjoy this pic for now.