Here's a full-length look at SpaceX's spacesuit

The flexible, padded joint areas look like they'll give wearers a good range of motion, while the boots are relatively lightweight. That's not surprising since, as TechCrunch notes, these are for use while inside the Dragon capsule or transferring to other vehicles where the environment is pressurized, not a long walk in the cold vacuum of space. There's no word on when we'll get our next pre-Mars trip fashion show, so enjoy this pic for now.

Astronaut spacesuit next to Crew Dragon A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT