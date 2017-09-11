Hurricane Harvey victims offered free Pixel phone repairs

Hurricane Harvey has been described by officials as "one of the largest disasters America has ever faced." As Houston residents measure the damage wreaked by the tropical storm, Google is doing its little bit to help. The tech giant is teaming up with uBreakiFix to offer free repairs of its flagship Pixel phones to those in the Houston area affected by the hurricane.
Unlike some other Android handsets, the Pixel and Pixel XL aren't waterproof, which means they were likely impacted by the deluge. But so were a lot of items, with insurers warning the cost of the damage could amount to $100 billion. When you're staring down a list of costly replacements (or a lot of home insurance wrangling) a quick and free phone fix is definitely a plus. After all, just a cracked Pixel screen can set you back $130. Therefore, it's a nice gesture on Google's part.
The offer runs until 30 September at the following uBreakiFix locations: