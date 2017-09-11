Hurricane Harvey victims offered free Pixel phone repairs

Unlike some other Android handsets, the Pixel and Pixel XL aren't waterproof, which means they were likely impacted by the deluge. But so were a lot of items, with insurers warning the cost of the damage could amount to $100 billion. When you're staring down a list of costly replacements (or a lot of home insurance wrangling) a quick and free phone fix is definitely a plus. After all, just a cracked Pixel screen can set you back $130. Therefore, it's a nice gesture on Google's part.

The offer runs until 30 September at the following uBreakiFix locations: