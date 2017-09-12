Apple TV 4K starts at £179 in the UK

A new processor means the Apple TV 4K is twice as fast as the last model, and Apple has worked with Netflix, Amazon and others to bring their 4K content to the box. Naturally, 4K movies and shows will be available on iTunes, too, and they'll be no price difference between HD and Ultra HD versions. Better yet, you'll receive a 4K copy of anything you've previously bought for free.

Apple's TV app, which pulls content from loads of different services so you can search and browse in one, unified UI, still isn't ready for the UK unfortunately. Apple promised today, however, that it'll hit set-top boxes over here before the end of the year.

