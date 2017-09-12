BMW unveils the zippy i Vision Dynamics electric concept car

The iVision is part of the companies ongoing roadmap of bringing EVs and hybrids to the market. "Our top priority is electric mobility." said BMW CEO Harald Krueger said the company. The automaker is planning 25 electrified vehicles (12 of them fully electric) by the year 2025.

The i Vision Dynamic has a range of 600 kilometers (373 miles) so it's clearly targeting the Tesla Model S market. the automaker promised that this car would go into production. Although probably not looking as cool as it does now right now.

With this vehicle and the recently launched Mini Countryman hybrid and the concept electric Mini, BMW is making inroads with drivers looking to be a bit more green but also wanting performance.