Show More Results

Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Roberto Baldwin / Engadget
save
Save
share

BMW unveils the zippy i Vision Dynamics electric concept car

The automaker promises this car will go into production.
Roberto Baldwin, @strngwys
52m ago in Transportation
Comments
149 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Roberto Baldwin / Engadget

At the Frankfurt auto show, BMW showed off the latest addition to its iSeries vehicles: The two-door i Vision Dynamics coupe concept car. With a top speed of 200 kilometers per-hour and a zero to 100 kilometers (64 miles per-hour) launch of four seconds, it sits squarely between the urban bubble i3 and the supercar i8.

Gallery: BMW i Vision Dynamic | 7 Photos

7

The iVision is part of the companies ongoing roadmap of bringing EVs and hybrids to the market. "Our top priority is electric mobility." said BMW CEO Harald Krueger said the company. The automaker is planning 25 electrified vehicles (12 of them fully electric) by the year 2025.

The i Vision Dynamic has a range of 600 kilometers (373 miles) so it's clearly targeting the Tesla Model S market. the automaker promised that this car would go into production. Although probably not looking as cool as it does now right now.

With this vehicle and the recently launched Mini Countryman hybrid and the concept electric Mini, BMW is making inroads with drivers looking to be a bit more green but also wanting performance.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr