The most important stuff from today's iPhone event

This has been one busy day at Engadget. Today two of us found ourselves at Apple Park, the company's new California headquarters, where it held its first keynote to unveil the iPhone X and a bunch of other stuff. After a two-hour, news-filled liveblog, V headed off to the demo area, where he got hands-on with the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K. Meanwhile, I found a spot in front of one of Apple Park's futuristic glass buildings to break down what the heck just happened. This is our first take, but it won't be our last: Stay tuned to Engadget as we continue posting photos, videos and news analysis.

