Switch version of ‘Wonder Boy’ outsold all the others combined

This is surprising news. Everyone expected classic Nintendo games, such as Mario and Zelda, to do well on the Switch. But this makes it clear that the Nintendo Switch could be a great platform for indie developers as well. MixedBag, the developer behind Forma.8 has also seen success on the Switch, according to Gamasutra. Though the iOS release did better in terms of numbers, the Switch brought them their highest revenue.

Nintendo Switch owners appear to be hungry for new games, especially platformers like Wonder Boy, even if they don't star an overweight plumber (sorry, I mean an ex-plumber) or one of the other popular Nintendo characters. We can't extrapolate too much from this news, but time will tell how indie games continue to fare on the Switch as more traditional games are released.