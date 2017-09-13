‘Doom’ is coming to Nintendo Switch this holiday season

Bethesda told Engadget that the Switch port of Doom will have all the updates and DLC released for the original game except for the SnapMap level editor. It's also worth noting that the physical version of the game will only include the single-player campaign on the game card due to size constraints -- to play online multiplayer, users will need to download a free update. Naturally, users that choose digital-only copies will get the whole package in one go.

In addition to bringing Doom to the Nintendo Switch, Bethesda says it's planning to port Wolfenstien II to Nintendo's portable as well -- bringing two games designed for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to a less powerful platform. It's unexpected, but exciting: a sign that third party developers are starting to take the Nintendo Switch seriously.