Apple readies its 4K movie catalog for Apple TV pre-orders

If you're sweet on the latest Apple TV, you're probably also planning on stocking up on 4K downloads. After all, the bump in pixels is its biggest draw. And, if you head to iTunes right now, you'll see that a bunch of content is available in 4K HDR. The same goes for the TV app for iOS, Macs, and tvOS. For now, the selection seems to be limited to movies, but you can expect the line-up to expand before the Apple TV's September 22nd release date. The upgraded flicks carry both the "4K" and "Dolby Vision" tags, as spotted by MacRumors.
As we noted during the device's unveiling, Apple won't be charging more for higher resolution downloads. The likes of Wonder Woman, John Wick, and La La Land (all currently available in the format) still cost $20 to purchase. Plus, it's promising to bump all your existing HD purchases to 4K at no extra charge. Pre-orders for the new Apple TV are now open. The $179 set-top box will ship on September 22nd.