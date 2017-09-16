Amazon tests one-hour delivery for your fashion show picks

Ever seen a style at a fashion show that you wish you could wear out the same night? Amazon might just fulfill your wishes. It's testing an option that delivers highlights from Nicopanda's London Fashion Week lineup to local Prime subscribers within an hour -- think of it as Prime Now for your wardrobe. Customers still have to pay on top of the subscription requirement, but it means you can get a bomber jacket or scarf in time to impress everyone at your next social outing.