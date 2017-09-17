'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' smashes Steam's peak user record

PlayerUnknown is clearly interested in bragging rights here, but the record does speak to PUBG's accessibility. It's not just a shooter (by far one of Steam's most popular genres), it's based around an idea that everyone can understand: make sure you're the last one alive. Combine that with a degree of depth and you can imagine many people willingly putting up with the unfinished game's many bugs just to see what the fuss is about.

Highest peak player count on @steam_games! A sincere thank you to all our players & the amazing @PUBATTLEGROUNDS team I get to work with! GG pic.twitter.com/z8V2rdmQmm — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) September 16, 2017