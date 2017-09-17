Show More Results

Image credit: BlueHole
'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' smashes Steam's peak user record

The shooter had the most simultaneous Steam users of any game, ever.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
BlueHole

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has broken another Steam record, and this time it might stick. The battle royale shooter just surpassed Valve's Dota 2 to claim the all-time record for peak player count, with 1.34 million gamers fighting for survival versus a little less than 1.3 million for its rival. That's not bad for a game that was only released in Early Access form in March.

PlayerUnknown is clearly interested in bragging rights here, but the record does speak to PUBG's accessibility. It's not just a shooter (by far one of Steam's most popular genres), it's based around an idea that everyone can understand: make sure you're the last one alive. Combine that with a degree of depth and you can imagine many people willingly putting up with the unfinished game's many bugs just to see what the fuss is about.

