British Airways will power some of its jets with trash

The hope is that the forthcoming waste conversion plants will produce enough fuel to power all of the carrier's 787 Dreamliner flights from London to San Jose and New Orleans for a year. Probably not those specific flights, of course, but a number of flights equal to those routes.

We've already seen how scientists have used grass clippings to produce small quantities of decane -- a main ingredient in jet fuel and gasoline -- so this isn't exactly far fetched. We do (sort of) have hoverboards, self-lacing Nikes and Biff Tannen as president, so maybe Back to the Future was on to something after all.