Apple slowly lets its 'TV' streaming app expand beyond the US

Apple's 'TV' app has begun showing up outside the US, signaling the start of the rollout it promised during its latest iPhone event. According to MacRumors and 9to5Mac, the app has already appeared for some users in Australia and Canada ahead of tvOS 11's official release later today, September 19th. Apple launched the TV app in 2016 to serve as a browsable hub for all the shows from your other apps, such as Hulu and HBO Now. It was designed to give you a way to easily find movies and series to watch without having to switch streaming services.
.@MacRumors @9to5mac the Apple TV app has appeared for Australian Apple TV 4th gen. users overnight. It's stuck loading at the moment.— Anthony Eales (@ants000) September 19, 2017
Based on some social media posts, the app still isn't working properly and is stuck loading for a lot of people. Apple might have merely released it to prepare for its streaming device's OS update, so it will likely start working once tvOS 11 arrives. While the ongoing rollout seems to be for Canada and Australia only, Apple also promised to bring the app to the UK, France, Germany, Norway and Sweden before the year ends.