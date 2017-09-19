Google's mini Home speaker and Pixel 2 XL leak ahead of October event

If Google was trying to keep all its October 4th announcements under wraps, it just failed in spectacular fashion. Droid Life has obtained images and details for three of the headliners, and it's clear that there are a few surprises even if you've been following the leaks pretty closely. To start, that rumored tiny Home speaker has a name and a face. It's the Google Home Mini (at left), and it's basically what you'd expect: an Echo Dot-like $49 puck that ditches the higher-quality speakers in favor of a laser-like focus on Google Assistant. You won't get to swap coverings like you can with the full-size Home, but you will have the option of an eye-catching coral color in addition to more pedestrian charcoal (black) and chalk (white/silver).
As for the Pixel 2 XL? The phone itself is a poorly kept secret, but we now know what it'll look like in finished form (it's pretty close to the renders) and how much it'll cost you. You'll get both "black and white" (above at center) and "just black" hues, with pricing starting at $849 for a 64GB model and $949 for 128GB. That's expensive as far as Google-branded phones go, but consider this: when the Galaxy Note 8 starts around $930 and the iPhone X will cost $999, this top-of-the-range Pixel might seem like a bargain.
The Daydream View headset isn't quite so earth-shattering as the other two leaks, but it does look like it has a different finish (including a coral option) and will cost $99 instead of the $79 you paid for the original. It's not certain what that extra $20 gets you, if anything -- there could be functional upgrades to the headset and controller, a more sweat-resistant covering or just an arbitrary price hike. Either way, you don't have too much longer to wait for the full scoop.