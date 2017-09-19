Google's mini Home speaker and Pixel 2 XL leak ahead of October event

As for the Pixel 2 XL? The phone itself is a poorly kept secret, but we now know what it'll look like in finished form (it's pretty close to the renders) and how much it'll cost you. You'll get both "black and white" (above at center) and "just black" hues, with pricing starting at $849 for a 64GB model and $949 for 128GB. That's expensive as far as Google-branded phones go, but consider this: when the Galaxy Note 8 starts around $930 and the iPhone X will cost $999, this top-of-the-range Pixel might seem like a bargain.

The Daydream View headset isn't quite so earth-shattering as the other two leaks, but it does look like it has a different finish (including a coral option) and will cost $99 instead of the $79 you paid for the original. It's not certain what that extra $20 gets you, if anything -- there could be functional upgrades to the headset and controller, a more sweat-resistant covering or just an arbitrary price hike. Either way, you don't have too much longer to wait for the full scoop.