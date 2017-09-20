Snapseed adds new photo filters and cleans up its interface

With the update installed, you should notice the changes immediately. Firstly, the app has switched to a light theme instead of dark. You'll also be able to access its main options, including "looks" (filters), tools, and export from the bottom bar whilst editing. Generally, the screen just looks a lot less cluttered when browsing the app's breadth of features. But, you can still expect to scroll through the exhaustive list of settings on offer. The same goes for the filters (which now include 11 new presets). Plus, iOS users will also receive the "perspective" correction tool as part of the latest update.