Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL / Saqib Shah
save
Save
share

Snapseed adds new photo filters and cleans up its interface

Google's mobile photo editing app now offers quick access to its stockpile of tools.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
27m ago in Mobile
Comments
126 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL / Saqib Shah

As smartphone cameras have beefed up, so have mobile photo editing apps. These days, both iOS and Android users are spoilt for choice. Those looking to make their Instagram posts pop, can choose from a range of free and premium software -- including Adobe's Lightroom and Photoshop Fix apps, VSCO, and Affinity Photo (for the iPad set). Sensing the increasing competition, Google has been adding more tools with each new update to Snapseed. To make more room for the upgrades (including "curves" and "face pose") the app is now getting a fresh interface.

With the update installed, you should notice the changes immediately. Firstly, the app has switched to a light theme instead of dark. You'll also be able to access its main options, including "looks" (filters), tools, and export from the bottom bar whilst editing. Generally, the screen just looks a lot less cluttered when browsing the app's breadth of features. But, you can still expect to scroll through the exhaustive list of settings on offer. The same goes for the filters (which now include 11 new presets). Plus, iOS users will also receive the "perspective" correction tool as part of the latest update.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr