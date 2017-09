Amazon Prime debuted in Mexico earlier this year, and now the subscription service for the retailer's $970 million livestreaming platform is available as well. In case you forgot, Twitch Prime doles out free games, in-game items and other goodies via the platform in addition to offering an ad-free watching experience. It's free for anyone who has an Amazon Prime subscription, and recently started giving away collectibles for Madden '18's Ultimate Team mode.