Unlimited 'Stargate' streaming will cost you $20

This isn't the first entertainment property to push fans to a new paid service, of course, with CBS All Access and Star Trek: Discovery as a prime example. This new MGM service, however, will only include video from the Stargate properties. For a one-time fee of $20, you'll get access to some 354 television episodes, according to The Verge, and the three films from the Stargate franchise, making for some serious binge-watching.

In addition to access to the new Origins show, members can stream series television shows SG-1, Stargate Atlantis and (the best of them all) Stargate Universe, as well as the associated movies, like Stargate, Stargate: The Ark of Truth and Stargate Continuum. They'll also get behind-the-scenes access to Origins and a members-only digital edition of the Origins script later this year. Free members of Stargate Command can browse the site and all the media, and can participate in a fan forum, read news about the series and take Stargate-themed quizzes and polls.

Update: According to the service's Twitter account, users are having trouble logging in and accessing the content. Perhaps it's just opening week traffic issues, but the service encourages anyone with log-in headaches to contact its support line via email. If you're thinking about signing up, you might want to wait until the issues are ironed out.