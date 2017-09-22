Google Daydream's web-browsing features surface in Chrome

Through Chrome 61, users can now browse and interact with websites in VR. Just open up a website on Chrome and then slip your phone into a Daydream View headset and you'll be able use any website as well as take advantage of immersive viewing with sites supporting WebVR.

With these first steps, Google joins Samsung and Oculus in offering VR web browsing. Oculus' Carmel VR browser is currently in developer preview, while Samsung's Internet for Gear VR browser has been around for a little while now. But Beaufort says this is just the start for Chrome. In his post, Beaufort said, "This is just the beginning for web browsing in VR so stay tuned, there's more to come!"