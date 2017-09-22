Uber's new chief says the company is paying for its bad rep

He admitted that it really matters what people think of the company. So, going forward, he said it's critical "to act with integrity in everything" the company does and to learn how to be better partner to every city where it's active. By doing so, he hopes to show that Uber isn't just a "really great product, but a really great company that is meaningfully contributing to society."

In its announcement, Transport for London said it didn't reissue Uber's license because its policies for reporting criminal offenses, as well as the way it obtains medical records and does driver checks didn't meet its standards. The agency was also wary of Greyball, which the company used to evade known authorities by showing them fake rides or none at all. Uber denies ever using Greyball in London, but it doesn't matter: as Khosrowshahi said, the company will have to deal with the reputation it built for itself.

internal email from Dara to employees, re: London, below pic.twitter.com/e4Py7LwCQO — ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) September 22, 2017