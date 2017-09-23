'Super Mario Run' update breathes life into Nintendo's mobile plans

You'd be forgiven for wondering what was happening with Super Mario Run. After a flurry of activity in its first few months, things have mostly quieted down. However, Nintendo is about to spark a bit of life into its signature mobile game. It's releasing an update on September 29th that adds some (frankly needed) variety. You can play as Daisy, for instance. There's a new world (World Star) with new gameplay elements, and a Remix 10 game mode that randomizes parts of 10 levels for a fast, perpetually fresh experience. You can also listen to your own music while you play, and your character will even don headphones to reflect that you're not listening to the usual Super Mario themes.
To help spur interest, Nintendo will cut the full game's price in half between September 29th and October 12th.
It's no secret that Nintendo is less than thrilled with the game's performance. Although it was successful in its first few months compared to many mobile games, it didn't become a major contributor to Nintendo's bottom line. However, this update shows that Nintendo is committed to mobile gaming for the long haul -- it's not stopping work on a title just because it's no longer the hot new thing (it helps that this is clearly Nintendo's marquee mobile game).
The real question is whether or not an update will spur a mini renaissance -- that's not so clear. Few games achieve the same evergreen status you get out of a title like Angry Birds or Words With Friends. And it doesn't help that Super Mario Odyssey for the Switch is right around the corner. If you're a big fan of Nintendo's ex-plumber, you're probably focusing your attention on that title instead.
