Casey Affleck's production company signs Amazon movie and TV deal

The deal includes both TV and movies. Amazon Studios has been aggressively snatching up projects, from a Lucille Ball film starring Cate Blanchett to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn's Starsky and Hutch reboot. In its great effort to bet on bigger, better dramas to land the next Game of Thrones while transitioning into a full-fledged studio that develops its own projects, securing first-look rights for a creator like Affleck after his multiple wins for Manchester is a no-brainer. The last year wasn't all celebratory for the star though as he settled out of court a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment.