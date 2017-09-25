Fitbit's Ionic smartwatch arrives October 1st for $300

Fitbit Ionic, the company's first smartwatch, will be available for purchase on October 1st. The watch sports a reported five-day battery life, sleep tracking, guided workouts and music playback via Pandora or Fitbit's Music app. Fitbit Ionic is priced at $300/£300 and comes in three color combinations -- silver gray with a blue gray band, smoke gray with a charcoal band and burnt orange with a slate blue band. You'll also be able to pick up Classic and Sport accessory bands for $30/£25 apiece or leather bands for $60/£50 each. At the same time, Fitbit is also launching its first wireless headphone set -- the Flyer -- for $130/£110. You can snag them in lunar gray or nightfall blue.
The launch of Fitbit Ionic marks the company's entry into the smartwatch field, one which companies like Apple and Fossil are already performing quite well in. Fitbit has been falling behind Apple and Xiaomi in the wearables market recently, so it could use a bump from the Ionic.
Fitbit is also releasing its Coach personal training app in October, which features over 90 video and audio workouts, though you'll have to shell out $8/£8 per month to use it in full. You can pick up the Fitbit Ionic through Amazon, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohl's, Macy's, REI, Target and Verizon. The Fitbit Flyer will be available from Amazon, Best Buy, Brookstone, Nordstrom and Target. You can read out our thoughts on the Fitbit Ionic here.
