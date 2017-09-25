Post Malone sets Apple Music streaming record with song ‘Rockstar’

Apple also recently played a hand in Jay-Z's 4:44 success, which wasn't available on Spotify but topped the Billboard 200 chart nonetheless, largely through Apple Music streams and iTunes downloads after going platinum while still exclusive to Tidal. In March, Apple Music also hosted half of worldwide streams of Drake's More Life during the album's first week.

Malone's previous accomplishments include over one billion streams of his first album Stoney, -- released last December -- which also featured four platinum singles. Apple Music definitely helped "Rockstar" take the top spot, putting it on three of its most popular hip-hop playlists -- The A-List, It's Lit and #OnRepeat -- from the start. "A lot of times on those records where we outperform is because we're ahead of the curve on them," Carl Chery, Apple Music's head of artist curation, told The Verge.

"Rockstar" is from Malone's upcoming album Beerbongs and Bentleys, set to be released later this year, and Apple will aim to capitalize on the current success of Malone who Chery told The Verge "has quietly become a streaming monster." He said, "We just have a long history of supporting Post Malone, even before he got signed. The process is pretty simple for us, if we like it, we support it."