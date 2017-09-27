Amazon's Echo Connect is a smart speakerphone for landlines

Now here's something you weren't expecting from Amazon's Alexa-themed event: a device dedicated to those still using landlines. The just-unveiled Echo Connect serves as an intelligent speakerphone that lets you make land-based phone calls using only your voice. It uses your existing phone number and will even let you dial 911 hands-free -- important if you injure yourself and can't reach a handset.
The Connect is available to pre-order today for $35, and it'll reach the US in the fourth quarter. Calls from the US to Canada and Mexico will be free, Amazon says. British and German buyers will have to wait until sometime in early 2018. It's not clear whether you'll get any free international calling if you live outside of the States, but this could be a helpful tool if you don't want to depend solely on cell service and still want some modern conveniences.