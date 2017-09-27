Google unwraps 19 past Doodle games for its 19th birthday

Before you know it, you'll have whiled away the minutes, and hours. And that's just from sampling a fraction of the treats. Best of all, Pac-Man is also making his return. Back when the game originally landed on the Google home page in 2010, it was an instant success -- squeezing 4.82 million hours of play from procrastinators worldwide. Since then, it's been made a permanent fixture in the Doodles library. Of course, you'd have had to gone looking to find it in the past. Now, it's back front and center for your gaming pleasure. And, if you're afraid you'll get caught playing on your computer, just head to Google.com on your mobile.