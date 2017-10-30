The first 'Destiny 2' expansion arrives December 5th

Not surprisingly, the DLC will give you much more to see of Mercury than you see in Destiny 2 right now, or even the first game. You'll also learn more about Osiris than you ever did in the first title, where he was really just the pretext for the Trials of Osiris game mode. And yes, Bungie is determined to maintain the richer storytelling that Destiny 2 brought to the table.

There's no mention of a price for the expansion, although those who bought an Expansion Pass (included in deluxe versions of Destiny 2) are already covered. As for the second, currently unnamed expansion? Bungie will only say that it's coming in spring 2018. Either way, it's clear that the studio is largely repeating the strategy it took during Destiny's first year: offer a regular stream of fresh content to keep you engaged and whet your appetite for the larger releases in the pipeline.