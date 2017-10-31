Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey allegations

Today, both Netflix and Media Rights Capital have released a joint statement suspending the show's production: "MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."

Production on the final season of House of Cards is suspended until further notice. — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2017

When Netflix announced the series cancellation yesterday, the company had said that it was "deeply troubled" by the accusations against Spacey, and had arranged a meeting with executives and the cast and crew. Spacey was not on the set at the time.

It turns out that Netflix is also reportedly working on a spinoff to House of Cards after the series ends. One of the ideas floated around was to follow the story of Doug Stamper, played by actor Michael Kelley.