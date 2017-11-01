'The Grand Tour' returns to Amazon Prime December 8th

Following a bit of a hiatus, Amazon Prime's The Gand Tour will return with season two December 8th. Earlier this year co-host Richard Hammond was involved in a nasty EV wreck with a Rimac Concept One supercar. He fared "mostly OK" according to co-host Jeremy Clarkson at the time. Clarkson himself was hospitalized this year as well, but for entirely different reasons. Namely, he had a particularly nasty case of pneumonia that almost killed him.