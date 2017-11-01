'The Grand Tour' returns to Amazon Prime December 8th

Following a bit of a hiatus, Amazon Prime's The Gand Tour will return with season two December 8th. Earlier this year co-host Richard Hammond was involved in a nasty EV wreck with a Rimac Concept One supercar. He fared "mostly OK" according to co-host Jeremy Clarkson at the time. Clarkson himself was hospitalized this year as well, but for entirely different reasons. Namely, he had a particularly nasty case of pneumonia that almost killed him.
Judging by the trailer embedded below it doesn't seem like any of these events were lost on Amazon. Supercars, stunning mountaintop vistas and shots of the American southwest are accompanied by Paul McCartney and Wings' "Live and Let Die." Well played.