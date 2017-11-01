Watch Razer debut its gaming phone right here at 4 PM ET

The keynote will stream live on YouTube at 1 PM Pacific time, 8 PM London time November 1st, which translates to 4 AM in Singapore and 7 AM in Sydney. The mysterious description on the YouTube page says, "Tune in for our biggest unveiling of the year. Watch. Listen. Play." We're hoping we see the gaming phone that Razer may have acquired Nextbit and its Robin phone for last January. The livestream is embedded below for your convenience.