Razer's new 'Overwatch' gear completes your D.Va cosplay

In the Overwatch fiction, D.Va's real name is Hana Song. She's a 19-year-old Korean who played competitive Starcraft (the classic Blizzard title) and dreams of being a famous actress. Her character pilots a big mech suit, and she tends to fill a tank role on teams during combat. Details about the gorgeous D.Va Razer Meka headset are thin on the ground; we've reached out to Razer for more information and will update this post when we hear back. Still, the images alone have us pretty excited.

The D.Va Razer Abyssus Elite has a lovely new D.Va look, as well. For $60, you can have this pink and blue gaming mouse with a 7,200 DPI optical sensor, three really responsive buttons and a design that you can use if you're a leftie or a rightie. If you're super committed to your D.Va theme, you can grab the D.Va Razer Goliathus mouse pad (or "soft mat," if you prefer) for $20. It's got a super tight cloth weave on top to let your mouse slide effortlessly suring combat, and Razer promises that it will stay flat even if you roll it up to keep in a backpack. These aren't the first Overwatch-themed peripherals from Razer, which released a headset and mouse with styling based on the main game, but they're likely to be the first ones we actually want.