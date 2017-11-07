NVIDIA GPUs are 'Star Wars' merch now

These are Titan Xp cards, so they'll be extremely quick... and extremely expensive. Each card will sell for the same $1,200 as a standard Xp, so you'd better wear your Star Wars fandom on your sleeve if you're going to justify these (especially if you want an SLI setup with both cards). Also, you'll need be a GeForce Experience member to get in early. The GPUs will be generally available on November 17th, but Experience members can pre-order on November 8th. It's up to you to decide whether or not these boards merit the effort, but look at it this way: if you're already the sort to spend hundreds on RGB lighting and liquid cooling, what's a few hundred more for conversation-worthy graphics?