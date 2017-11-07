NVIDIA GPUs are 'Star Wars' merch now

It's easy to find flashy video cards that look good through a case window, but NVIDIA may have just kicked things up a notch. It's releasing two Star Wars-themed GeForce Titan Xp Collector's Edition GPUs that are very nearly art pieces, if also a classic example of arbitrary movie tie-ins. The Galactic Empire card is lit up in a sinister red and has a casing reminiscent of the dark, orderly nature of the Death Star, while the Jedi Order card is lit in a friendlier green and has the "battle-worn" finish you'd expect of Rebel gear. There are even nods to the hilt of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber.
These are Titan Xp cards, so they'll be extremely quick... and extremely expensive. Each card will sell for the same $1,200 as a standard Xp, so you'd better wear your Star Wars fandom on your sleeve if you're going to justify these (especially if you want an SLI setup with both cards). Also, you'll need be a GeForce Experience member to get in early. The GPUs will be generally available on November 17th, but Experience members can pre-order on November 8th. It's up to you to decide whether or not these boards merit the effort, but look at it this way: if you're already the sort to spend hundreds on RGB lighting and liquid cooling, what's a few hundred more for conversation-worthy graphics?