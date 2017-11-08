Deliveroo's delivery fee-dodging subscription is going nationwide

As of today, Deliveroo Plus is now available in 45 towns and cities -- this includes London, by the way -- with further rollouts planned in the coming months as Deliveroo takes the subscription UK-wide. During the first two months, Deliveroo says half of all users dodge around £25 in delivery fees, with the greediest 10 percent saving £75. To check whether you're covered by the expansion on day one, head to your account page within the app, where the option to sign up will present itself. And if it's not there? Well, you don't have to completely break up with UberEats just yet then, do you?