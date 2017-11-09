Amazon series goes behind-the-scenes with Manchester City FC

Sports docs certainly aren't new for either Amazon or Netflix, but they were clinging to American football until October. Amazon has had shows following the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, while Netflix has followed a community college team for two seasons. The relatively quick international expansion shows just how cutthroat the competition between these streaming giants has become -- they're determined to find weaknesses in each other's programming, and counter if they're caught off-guard. Don't be surprised if you see many more sports shows as Amazon and Netflix scramble to corner a relatively untapped market.