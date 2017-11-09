EA acquires ‘Titanfall’ studio Respawn

We're excited for one of the world's leading game studios to be joining EA!



Learn more about Respawn joining EA here: https://t.co/0KiLI1YSbm pic.twitter.com/3cQMVFtNdn — Electronic Arts (@EA) November 9, 2017

The press release points out that Respawn already has a few projects underway in partnership with EA. One, a third-person Star Wars game, was announced in May 2016. This comes in stark relief just weeks after the publisher shut down the studio Visceral, which had been working on a Star Wars game for years in a long, tortured development process. Respawn is also developing a VR experience and another title in the Titanfall universe, though the press release didn't elaborate whether that would be the awaited Titanfall 3 or another mobile game.

Speaking of, the South Korean company Nexon that had published the Titanfall mobile game was reportedly in talks to buy Respawn, according to documents acquired by Kotaku. EA outbid Nexon with an offer that included up to a combined $455 million in cash, stock options and payments awarded for meeting performance milestones.