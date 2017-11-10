Discord makes it easier to jump into your friends' games

Gaming chat app Discord is quickly becoming a full-fledged social network. The latest move toward this is the ability to set a status for yourself and let folks know what game you're playing. More than that, Discord is launching an entire SDK (called "Rich Presence") so developers can directly integrate the app within their games, which should make joining your friends for a round of Call of Duty: WWII (one of the first supported titles) a little easier. "It gives players a clear at-a-glance understanding of what their friends are playing, how they are playing it, where they are at in the game and a one-click way to jump in and join," CEO Jason Citron said in a statement.
Essentially this is making the PC platform a bit like PlayStation Network and Xbox Live, giving an easy way to jump into games your friends are playing. The list of supported games is a bit short as of now, but that'll likely change pretty soon. CoD, Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Payday 2 headline the freshman class, with Duelyst, Killing Floor 2 and SpeedRunners being the highlights of the rest. Steam has offered similar for while now.
Noticeably absent? PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Given that game's popularity and rabid fanbase, integration for that doesn't seem like it'd be too far off.