The guy who built his own Iron Man suit now has a Guinness record

When we first heard about Browning and his wild suit back in March, he said the suit cost him around $50,000 to build, though a couple of partnerships offset some of that cost. Since then, Browning and his company Gravity have garnered quite a bit of investment interest and they just wrapped up a funding round that raised an additional $650,000 on top of hundreds of thousands of dollars in earlier investment funding.

You can check out a video of Daedalus' award-winning flight below.