Instagram experiments with letting you follow hashtags

Instagram declined to say more when asked about the test by The Next Web, so it's unclear just how many people have access to the test or how likely it is that you'll see the feature become a mainstay. The social network frequently tests features that aren't guaranteed to hit the mainstream.

However, this is one addition we could see taking off. Instagram has been growing rapidly, but keeping that user base may be difficult when newcomers are likely to see a quiet photo feed or just won't know who to follow. The option to follow hashtags could help them get the ball rolling. And of course, it could help just about anyone who's looking for a reason to keep coming back regardless of how active their friends may be.