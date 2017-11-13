Facebook may be losing the fight against fake news

Late last year, when it became clear that Facebook's fake news problem had influenced the election, CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined steps the organization would take to combat the epidemic. One of these initiatives was to partner with Poynter's International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) to check whether stories flagged as fake news were real or not.

Now, the fact checkers, who spoke with The Guardian anonymously, have raised concerns about Facebook's refusal to release statistics on their work, even internally. The social network introduced a "disputed" warning banner for potential fake news, but one fact checker found that it was rare to actually see the tag applied. "Fact checkers said they had queries about how often the tags were placed on articles, what effect they had on the content and what sites were most often targeted -- but said that Facebook had not provided information," reports The Guardian.

This isn't the first time we've heard about these issues when it comes to Facebook's fact-checking efforts (or perhaps the lack thereof). Back in September, a report from Politico suggested that the data Facebook had gathered from this fake news "crackdown" could be valuable, but the organization hadn't shared it. Now, it's becoming increasingly clear that the reason for its refusal to disclose any data about its fight on fake news might be because Facebook is losing badly.