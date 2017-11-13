PS4 multiplayer is free in Europe during a 5-day event

A PlayStation Plus subscription is essential if you want to play PS4 games online, but how do you convince your friends that it's worth the outlay? Sony has a simple idea: let people try it for free. It's running a Europe-only event that will make PS4 multiplayer free between November 15th and November 20th. So long as you have a game with an online multiplayer component, you can see what the fuss is about without signing up. If you've wanted to see how a Destiny 2 Crucible match works or have run out of local FIFA 18 foes, it won't cost you anything extra.
There's no word on an equivalent promo in North America.
It hasn't been all that difficult to get free PS Plus if you've played your cards right -- new consoles often come with a code. This gives you a chance to revisit Plus if you previously decided against it, though, and could let you play online for a little bit longer. As it stands, Sony certainly has good reason to pull out all the stops. Online services are increasingly crucial to console makers (even Nintendo is hopping aboard), and a 5-day freebie is a small price to pay if it gets even a small number of new subscribers.