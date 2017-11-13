PS4 multiplayer is free in Europe during a 5-day event

There's no word on an equivalent promo in North America.

It hasn't been all that difficult to get free PS Plus if you've played your cards right -- new consoles often come with a code. This gives you a chance to revisit Plus if you previously decided against it, though, and could let you play online for a little bit longer. As it stands, Sony certainly has good reason to pull out all the stops. Online services are increasingly crucial to console makers (even Nintendo is hopping aboard), and a 5-day freebie is a small price to pay if it gets even a small number of new subscribers.