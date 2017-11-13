Tesla hit with another lawsuit claiming a racist work environment

This isn't the first time Tesla's work environment has come under fire for harboring racial harassment. One employee brought a suit against the company in March as did three more just last month. Suits have also been brought against the company for workplace sexism as well as LGBT discrimination.

One of the employees included in this most recent lawsuit said that other employees and supervisors used the "N word" often and after he filed a complaint with human resources, he was fired for "not having a positive attitude." The complaint filed today also notes an email sent by Elon Musk to Tesla factory employees. Bloomberg reports that in it, the CEO says, "Part of not being a huge jerk is considering how someone might feel who is part of [a] historically less represented group. Sometimes these things happen unintentionally, in which case you should apologize. In fairness, if someone is a jerk to you, but sincerely apologizes, it is important to be thick-skinned and accept that apology."

The employees included in the lawsuit are petitioning to sue as a group and are seeking both general and punitive monetary damages as well as an implementation of company policies aimed at preventing harassment.