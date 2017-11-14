Bill Murray's Facebook show is a tour of minor league baseball

Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray's Extra Innings will debut the first of ten 8-minute episodes on Monday, November 20th, with a new one coming every week. Murray, a well-known Chicago Cubs fanatic, is also an apparent longtime supporter of minor-league baseball. Across the show's run, Bill and Brian will visit the St. Paul Saints and Charleston RiverDogs (both of which Murray partly owns) as well as the Martha's Vineyard Sharks and the Kansas City T-Bones. They'll also head to the Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to hang with kids and pay homage to tragically lesser-known baseball history, respectively.