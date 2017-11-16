Element adds a Roku TV to its 4K line-up

If that sounds familiar, it's because it veers closely to the specs offered by TCL's well-received P-Series model, which now only comes in a 55-inch version with Dolby Vision HDR for $650. Meanwhile, the Element Amazon Fire TV Edition costs $550 for the 50-inch model. Element didn't provide a price for its Roku TV, but we know the ball park figure it should be eyeing if it wants to compete. The company's new set is due on November 27th at Walmart.

By now, you should be familiar with HDR: It stands for High Dynamic Range and boasts more intense brightness, deeper blacks, and a wider range of colors in between. The competing Dolby Vision standard (available on the TCL P-Series) vaunts a a future-proof 12-bit color range and maximum 10,000 nit brightness, but only AV nerds obsess over the technical details. Everyone else can just sit back and enjoy the glorious visuals.

As for Roku's OS, the latest version comes with a smart guide for local TV programming. Enhanced voice controls also let you search for more movies, shows, actors, and directors. Plus, there's a 4K spotlight channel that should give you quick access to the 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision content for your brand-spanking new Ultra HD TV. And, if you can stomach the ads, there are free channels to peruse too.