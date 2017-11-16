Facebook adds live college basketball games to its Watch tab

The games will be from conferences such as the West Coast Conference, Atlantic 10, Conference USA and Mountain West. Teams include Dayton, Saint Mary's, Middle Tennessee State, Nevada, Florida Gulf Coast and Wake Forest. To add these games to your watchlist, you can visit the Live: Stadium College Basketball page under the Facebook Watch tab.

Facebook and Stadium teamed up this fall to show college football exclusively on Watch. The success of that partnership ensured that the two would partner again for basketball. But it's not just games that are available on Facebook Watch. Stadium is producing a live weekly show about college basketball that will air exclusively on the Watch tab. This 30-minute show will air every Wednesday starting November 29th at 6:30 PM ET; it's hosted by Dave Ross and Tim Dole, and will feature an ongoing dialogue with college basketball fans.