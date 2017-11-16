Wirecutter's best deals: Jabra Move Bluetooth headphones for only $50

Street Price: $100; Deal Price: $50 w/ code BFTEASER

The Jabra Move Wireless Headset is on sale for $50 off through Jabra. Already discounted to $60 from $100, use code BFTEASER at checkout to get an extra $10 off, bringing the final sale price to just $50. US ground shipping is free. The Jabra Move is available in black, blue, and red at this price, the lowest we've ever seen on this wireless headset. We aren't certain how long this sale will last, so grab these while you can. If you would rather purchase this item through Amazon it's still on sale for $60 there.

The Jabra Move Wireless Headset is the top pick in our guide to the best wireless Bluetooth headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "The Jabra Move Wireless came out on top again for several reasons. First, it sounds about 75 percent as good as many luxury Bluetooth headphones for less than one-fifth of the price, and it sounds great for phone calls, too. Second, it features easy-to-use-and-understand controls, rather than the confusing buttons and frustrating touchpads of other headphones. Third, its soft earpads, padded headband, and swivel earcups make it a comfortable fit for most people. And finally, the battery gives you eight-plus hours of talk/listen time (we measured 15 hours) and 12 days of standby time, and the headphones still function while charging. All of this may sound basic, but you'd be surprised how many Bluetooth headphones fall short in one or more of these aspects."

Street Price: $110; Deal Price: $87

At $87, this is the lowest price we've seen on the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD Battery Pack and Charger. Usually $110, this is only the second drop we've seen for it. The notable thing about this battery, and why it typically goes for over $100, is its ability to charge laptops via USB-C, so if you have a laptop that uses USB-C for charging and don't want to worry about setting up near an outlet when you're on the move, this could be for you. A wall charger that can be used to charge the battery pack or a USB-C device is also included in this bundle.

The Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD Battery Pack and Charger is our best for USB-C laptops pick in our guide to the best USB-C battery packs and power banks. Mark Smirniotis wrote, "Few USB-C Power Delivery–capable batteries are available right now, and they're limited to charging speeds best suited for laptops 13 inches or smaller—larger computers will charge much more slowly. Still, if you want to charge a USB-C–powered laptop such as a MacBook, look to the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD Battery Pack and Charger Bundle, which will give you the capacity, charging speed, and reliability to keep working or playing on your laptop for at least one whole charge when you're away from a wall outlet."

Street Price: $325; Deal Price: $275

At $275, this is the lowest price we've seen on our more durable robot vacuum pick, the iRobot Roomba 690. We posted previously when we saw it drop to the new street price of $325. At $50 less, this vacuum is well worth a look and matches the predicted Black Friday pricing we've seen for it.

The iRobot Roomba 690 is our more durable pick in our guide to the best robot vacuum. Roomba Liam McCabe wrote, "...we think it'll last longer than those models because it's based on the same design as the Roomba 650, our main pick from 2013 until early 2017, which has a years-long track record for reliability and owner satisfaction. It's meant to be repaired over time, and the brand has always done an excellent job keeping replacement parts available. On balance, the Roomba 690 cleans and navigates about as well as the EcoVacs Deebot N79 and Eufy RoboVac 11. It can also connect to Wi-Fi, so you can control it with your phone or with Alexa voice commands."

Street Price: $100; Deal Price: $80

Just in time for the upcoming Christmas season, the Krinner Tree Genie XXL is back on sale via Amazon for $80, matching the previous deal price we saw for it. With a street price around $100, this a nice deal on our top pick. Although we've seen the same low price recently from Amazon, this product doesn't drop below $90 very often and we're not sure how long it will stay at this price.

The Krinner Tree Genie XXL is the top pick in our guide to the best Christmas tree stand. Ed Grabianowski, Erica Ogg and Doug Mahoney wrote, "A unique design makes clamping a tree in the Krinner far easier than any kind of stand we've found. The Krinner grips the tree trunk with five claws that you tighten by stepping on a ratcheting foot pedal, instead of turning a set of bolts into the bottom of the tree trunk, like nearly every other tree stand. This means average-size and smaller trees, around 6 to 7 feet tall, can be set up with just one person. No other tree stand does anything like it. The Krinner can handle a wide range of trunk diameters (even very small ones), it's extremely stable and it's attractive, and the enclosed 2½-gallon reservoir has a gauge to show you its water level. Priced at around $100, the Krinner is not cheap, but it's so superior to the competition, we feel it's worth the investment."

