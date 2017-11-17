Apple Music’s Major Lazer documentary is streaming now

Give Me Future adds to Apple's growing stock of exclusive music-focused documentaries, which include features on artists like Taylor Swift, Pink, Harry Styles and Niall Horan. It has also released films on producer Clive Davis, the Cash Money record label, songwriter Bert Berns and the history of the iconic 808 drum machine.

Along with the film, which made its premiere at Sundance, Apple is also releasing a companion album featuring music from Major Lazer and each of its artists, Cuban artists that appear in the documentary and others including Herizen Guardiola and Sean Paul. The album, Major Lazer Presents: Give Me Future - Music From and Inspired by the Film, is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, iTunes, Soundcloud and Google Play. Give Me Future is available to Apple Music subscribers today -- you can check out the trailer below and stream it here.