Garmin and Samsung wearables could earn you health care savings

The new program, dubbed UnitedHealthcare Motion, allows you to use a Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Sport or Garmin Vivosmart 3 to track your steps and earn up to $4 per day (for a maximum of $1,000 per year) in HSA or HRA credits if you reach the company's specific fitness goals. These include completing 500 steps within seven minutes six times per day at least an hour apart, completing 3,000 steps within 30 minutes and racking up 10,000 total steps every day. The trackers will be available at a discount (or even free) to plan participants via a dedicated page of the UnitedHealthcare website. Qualcomm is involved in keeping the data secure as it is shared with the insurer via the Motion app, as well as integrating devices that people already own.

While a program like this definitely benefits consumers both monetarily and health-wise, it's probably more about the insurance company saving money in the long run. "Studies have shown walking can be an effective way to help improve well-being and reduce medical costs," said Qualcomm's Dr. James Mault in a statement, "and we are seeing how UnitedHealthcare Motion helps people take charge of their health."