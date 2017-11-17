Google’s latest VR series takes you to the set of ‘Austin City Limits’

Some of Google's VR show offerings include a Discovery travel series, tours of supermodels' closets, an MLB series that profiles up-and-coming baseball stars, a look into the lives of NFL players, coaches, executives and fans as well as Google's Immerse series that explores race, diversity and identity.

Austin City Limits: Backstage will be a 10-part series with each episode featuring a different artist or group. The first three episodes, which are available now, focus on Ed Sheeran, the Zac Brown Band and Unsung Heroes. You can check them out using your Cardboard or Google Daydream View here.