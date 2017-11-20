Philip K. Dick’s ‘Electric Dreams’ hits Amazon on January 12th

While it's nice to have this series stateside, it's strange that it's taken this long for this BBC-produced series to cross the pond. After all, it aired in the UK back in October. Between an all-star cast (Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Steve Buscemi, Janelle Monae, Greg Kinnear, Maura Tierney and Bryan Cranston) and with Ron D. Moore (think the Battlestar Galactica reboot) attached as an executive producer, you can bet there will be a lot of interest in this series regardless. Interested viewers in Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Latin America, Spain and Turkey can also see the series on Amazon, while it will air on the Space channel in Canada and Stan in Australia.