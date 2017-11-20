Pixel 2 buzzing noise will be fixed with upcoming update

"Hey all, We're rolling out a software update in the coming weeks which eliminates a faint buzzing sound on some Pixel 2 devices when the phone is placed to your ear during a phone call," reads the note on the Pixel community forum, which is as straightforward a response as you're likely to get.

Add that to the list of problems the company has been forced to dispel, including the clicking noise on both the Pixel and Pixel XL, the screen burn-in issue on the Pixel XL, and the larger handset's unresponsive edges, and some phones getting shipped without Android. This audio hiccup (which users have been sounding off on for weeks) serves as yet another reminder of the Pixel's troubled rollout. But, at least Google has been quick to deliver over-the-air updates.