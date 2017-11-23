The Morning After: Thursday, November 23rd 2017

Speak up before the commission votes December 14th.FCC releases the final draft of its proposal to kill net neutrality

The FCC has released the final draft of its proposal to rollback 2015 net neutrality protections. If enacted, the order would reclassify broadband internet service as an information service and Title II regulations would no longer apply. While chairman Ajit Pai says his process is more transparent than previous efforts, it's unpopular across wide swaths of the internet, and as written places a lot of trust in ISPs to do the right thing. How much faith do you have in Comcast, Verizon, AT&T and the rest?

No hybrid taxBMW 530e review

With a sticker price that's the same as its all-gas 530i counterpart, the 530e offers hybrid power minus the premium. They also match in horsepower; however, the hybrid setup does add some extra torque -- if that's what you're looking for. It can even drive up to 19 miles in all-electric mode. There are some other small differences, but check out Roberto Baldwin's review to find out if a slightly greener experience can still be just as luxurious.

FYI.Intel's latest Core processors have serious security flaws

Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-generation Core chips (Skylake, Kaby Lake and Kaby Lake R), along with Pentium, Celeron, Atom and multiple Xeon chips, have a security flaw in their Management Engine. Security researchers have identified several ways someone could take advantage of them to take over systems, but there is some good news: Only one of the vulnerabilities can be exploited remotely. Still, PC makers are working on firmware updates to patch the holes, so keep an eye out for updates coming soon.

More than just multiplayer.'Gran Turismo Sport' brings back a classic solo-racing mode

In December, an update for the newest Gran Turismo game will introduce GT League, a new single-player mode. Like cup tournaments in previous games, some of the races will require certain cars, and Polyphony Digital says it will expand with more races in 2018. Plus, there are some new cars on the way -- look forward to driving 12 more next month (including the Ferarri F40 and Enzo) and 50 more next year.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.